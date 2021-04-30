State has failed to protect right to life of citizens, we have all failed, says Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed its condolences when it heard that COVID-19 patient seeking ICU bed could not get it and said, "state has failed, we all have failed".



An advocate was appearing before Delhi High Court from the last few days urging that his brother-in-law, who was in a critical condition, be shifted to an ICU bed.

During a hearing today the lawyer again urged the court to give an ICU bed to his relative. The court asked the lawyers representing various parties to consider his plea and help him in arranging a bed.

All of a sudden, the lawyer informed the court that no more efforts were required as his relative had passed away just now. "I have failed, " he said.

"The state has failed. We all have failed," the court said.

The video conference hearing was silent for a few minutes and the court expressed its condolences.

"We may record our complete helplessness in the situation. The State has failed to protect the right to life of citizens, " the court said.

The lawyer's relative was put on a ventilator a few days ago. Law officers had made efforts to provide an ICU bed to the patient and even a bed was arranged in Safdarjung Hospital last night but due to some issues relating to taking him from one hospital to another, it could not happen.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said that it will hear all matters relating to the requirement of COVID beds tomorrow.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi Government on a plea by the Bar Council of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Bar Council Of Delhi chairman and Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta broke down before the court. "We are getting calls of people seeking oxygen, medicines, beds. Please help us in whatever way," he said. Gupta told HC that lawyers are asking for help regarding an oxygen cylinder, saying if they did not get the cylinder they will die.

He urged the court give directions that a hospital with ICU beds be attached for members of the Bar.

"We understand the situation is not very good and people are dying because vaccines, oxygen, other facilities are not there. We do not want to say the Delhi government or central government is at fault," he said and made an appeal for involvement of the Army.

The court said it understands the lawyer's pain.

"Mr Gupta, we understand your pain. Nobody could have imagined the sudden surge of COVID and that it will attack us in such a way", the court said.

The court also said that it is war against COVID-19, not a battle. (ANI)



