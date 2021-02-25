State Secretary Blinken reaffirms US cooperation, partnership with Brunei

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reaffirmed the enduring partnership and cooperation between the United States and Brunei based on regional security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



"Today Foreign Minister II Erywan and I reaffirmed our commitment to work together for regional security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Our cooperation and partnership with Brunei are longstanding," tweeted Blinken.

Earlier, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price informed on Wednesday that Blinken had spoken with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof.

Both leaders reaffirmed the enduring partnership and cooperation between the two nations based on a mutual desire for the peace, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

Moreover, they emphasized the importance of working together bilaterally and in multilateral fora, especially through Brunei's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

Secretary Blinken welcomed Brunei's ASEAN theme of "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper." They also discussed ASEAN's essential role in resolving the crisis in Burma created by the military's seizure of power and discussed ways to tackle COVID-19. (ANI)

