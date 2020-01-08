State transport bus driver took to wheels wearing helmet in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of 'Bharat Bandh' call by the trade unions, a state transport bus driver took to wheels wearing a helmet for his protection here on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Transport Department has announced that it will operate 22 per cent additional buses on Wednesday in view of nationwide strike supported by various trade unions against economic policies of the central government.



The trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. However, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.

Moreover, services at various bank branches are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees are likely to go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday. According to reports, the bank strike is a part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions. (ANI)

