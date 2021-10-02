State unit will send names of bypolls candidates to BJP high command: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the names of the candidates contesting Hanagal and Sindhagi by-polls will be sent to the party high command after a meeting of the state's core committee.



Addressing a press conference, Bommai said, "We will send the names of the candidates to the party high command after a meeting of state's core committee tomorrow. We have held separate meetings in Sindhagi and Hanagal as well. We are sure that BJP will win with the highest margin. Tomorrow we will decide on our constituency in-charges as well."

State assembly by-polls will be held in the Hanagal and Sindhagi constituencies. The assembly seat from Sindhagi was vacated after the death of the MLA MC Managuli from Janata Dal (Secular). While the Hanagal seat was vacated after the death of MLA CM Udasi of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dates for the polls have not been announced yet.

On suicide cases during the Covid pandemic, the chief minister said, "One has to take wins, losses, happiness and unhappiness the right way. There are many reasons due which one commits suicide. Such incidents take place when one undergoes depression. But we have to overcome it and provide moral support to such people at all stages."

On October 2, a woman committed suicide with her two children after her husband succumbed to Covid-19. (ANI)

