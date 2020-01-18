States have to implement CAA under Article 254: Kerala Guv

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has to be implemented as there is no other option and the states have to implement it under Article 254.

On being asked about several states opposing the implementation of the citizenship law, the Governor said: "CAA has to be implemented as there is no other option. It has to be implemented under Article 254 (by the states)."

While attending an event in Jaipur, Khan further stated that people have the right to protest and give their opinions but they do not have the right to break the laws."This is not the first time that protests are taking place, there have been protests before as well. Everyone has the right to protest, to put forward their opinions, we have the right to stick to our opinion but we do not have the right to break the laws. Nobody has the right to show muscle power and influence decisions," he added."You can go to the Supreme Court on the basis of logic. CAA is the centre's matter and not of states," he added.The Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)