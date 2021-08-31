States, UTs to jointly design road map for Covid vaccination of all teaching, non-teaching staff: Govt

By Amit Kumar



New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education on Tuesday advised health and education secretaries of all States and Union Territories to jointly design a road map at the district-level for Covid vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Karwal held a meeting with education secretaries of States/Union Territories on Tuesday virtually to discuss the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines on school safety and vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.

"During the video conference with the state/UTs education secretaries, Department of School Education & Literacy (DOSEL) advised all the states and UTs to get the 1st dose of vaccination completed for all the teaching and non-teaching staff during the month of September 2021 and those teaching and non-teaching staff who have already received 1st dose should be followed up rigorously for the 2nd dose," sources in the Education Ministry told ANI.

Sources further said that the Department of School Education and Literacy is also obtaining the information on vaccination of teachers on weekly basis from States and UTs through a tracker. (ANI)

