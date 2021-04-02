Statue of DMK founder Annadurai set on fire in Trichy, Stalin condemns incident

Trichy(Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): A statue of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai was set on fire in Trichy's Madhavacheri on Friday by unknown persons, days before the assembly polls in the state.



DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the burning of the statue.

"The burning of Anna statue is condemnable. People will punish who are all out to create unrest in Tamil Nadu. Thanthai Periyar, Anna, MGR statues are continuously being vandalised. Submissive stand of the CM is shameful," read a rough translation of Stalin's tweet from Tamil.

Elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)



