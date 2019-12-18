Stay as a Queen on New Year's Eve

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANSlife) Travel portal Airbnb now offers three exclusive stays in the ‘Belvoir Castle as picturised in the populas series ‘The Crown. Guests will live like royalty, and their visit includes traditional afternoon tea, a luxury drinks reception, and a lavish dinner along with a stay in the Kings Suite as seen in the period drama film 'The Young Victoria.'

For the first time ever, to celebrate the turn of the decade, the stunning castle is throwing open its doors for three one-night stays on the 31st December, 11th January and 25th January. Three pairs of guests can book a stay in the grand suite, which was originally purpose-built for visiting royalty and has been used as a filming location. Two guests will be ringing in 2020 on New Year's Eve at the property.

As guests of the Duchess of Rutland and her family, guests will get to live like royalty in the three room suite, which is adorned with opulent, regal interiors from floor to ceiling. The Duchess of Rutland comments, "The King's Suite is a truly unique space with a fascinating history, so I am very excited to share it with guests for the first time on Airbnb. One couple in particular over New Year's Eve, will get to ring in the new decade in truly unforgettable style. Whether you're drawn to the incredible Regency architecture, want to experience the lavish royal lifestyle or simply follow in the footsteps of your favourite stars, a stay at Belvoir is sure to provide a memorable experience". The royal experience will begin on the afternoon of arrival, when the guests will enjoy a delicious afternoon tea within the very grounds where the tradition of afternoon tea is said to have originated back in the 1840s. Afternoon tea will be followed by dinner served in the State Dining Room; later in the evening, enjoy a drinks reception in The Library, as seen in 'The Crown.' tb/lh/