Stay fit to tackle examinations: PM to students

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students and younger generations to stay fit through regular exercises and by playing games.

In the first Mann Ki Baat programme of the year, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the number of events being organised to promote fitness.

Making special mention of events, like Fit India and Cyclethon, he said over 65,000 participated in the 'Fit India School' campaign, launched in November 2019.

Stating that the approaching examination season could be tough, he advised students to engage in sports to stay fit and healthy.

Complimenting the Assam government for successful conduct of the Khelo India, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at its growing popularity since its launch in 2018. pvn/pcj