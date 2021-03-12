Stay on search warrant against advocate Pracha extended

On Tuesday, Pracha alleged that the Delhi Police raided his office in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He said that around 100 police personnel came to raid his office about 12.30 p.m.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A court here on Friday extended the stay on the search warrant against advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is representing various accused in the Delhi riots cases, till March 19 after he moved the court against the recent second raid on his office.

The search warrant was procured by the police from the court on March 4 to seize the computer with primary evidence as identified on the previous search.

The court had directed the search proceedings be videographed. The investigating officer was directed to carry out the search in the presence of a senior police officer within two weeks of issuance of the search warrant.

On Friday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court sought a reply from the investigating officer as to how the police wants to retrieve the targeted data from the lawyer's office computer without creating any "evidentiary vulnerabilities" with regard to his clients' data.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had raided the premises of Pracha in December 2020 in a case related to alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a Delhi riots case.

