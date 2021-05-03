'Stay the F**k at Home', public message in Goa goes viral!

A video of the sleazy public announcement made using a loudspeaker atop a lorry decorated with Covid related information has gone viral on social media.

Panaji, May 3 (IANS) Calangute, a tiny beach village in North Goa, took its Covid awareness efforts to a new pitch with public announcements laced with abuses, urging people to stay at home.

In the video, the announcer hurls abuses while urging people to stay at home during the Covid induced lockdown.

"Please help the world get back on track and stay the f**k at home. Stay the f**k at home... Don't you be a f*****g d**k, stay the f**k at home," the announcer could be heard saying.

The video has evoked a range of reactions, from shock to amusement, with some social media users simply saying "It's Goa".

"The village panchayat of Calangute slapping some sense into people," said musician Jeson Filipe.

"Meanwhile in Goa... The village panchayat (governing body) of Calangute does not mince words. This is how we do it...stay the f#*k at home," said another social media user.

However, an official of the Calangute village panchayat, which has authorised the awareness drive, said that the driver has apologised for the gaffe.

Calangute, a popular tourist spot in Goa, has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. It is one of the several villages which has gone under a self-imposed lockdown, even after the government-endorsed statewide lockdown ended on Monday morning.

--IANS

maya/arm