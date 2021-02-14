Staycations are the IT vacation

When you wish to step outside your homes, yet not have to travel far, take a relaxing break at the award winning urban hotels in Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai; Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai; Trident, Gurgaon and Trident Hyderabad. Switch off for the weekend and escape the bustling city for staycation. Relax in spacious accommodation; a much needed luxury at this time and savour fine Indian and international cuisines prepared in impeccably hygienic conditions. The newly configured restaurants enable adequate distancing without diminishing your dining experience all this complemented with warm, genuine Indian hospitality.

An iconic Mumbai landmark that offers panoramic views of the 'Queen's Necklace' and the city's breathtaking skyline, Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai is the ideal location for a luxurious family staycation, without the trouble of leaving the city. All children receive personalised amenities in the room and during dining experiences. An exclusive entertainment lounge equipped with a pool table also offers guests indoor games such as table tennis, darts and interactive board games.

Trident, Bandra Kurla offers stylish accommodation, fine dining and gracious hospitality in the heart of North Mumbai district: Bandra Kurla Complex, or BKC. Offering a wide range of cuisines; from Italian to Japanese, Indian to Continental, the hotel's award winning restaurants serve the very best of international flavours. It also features a lounge bar, a wine library and one of the best patisseries in the city. Wake up to a scrumptious spread of continental breakfast, indulge in Indian and international fine dining, lounge by the poolside or head out to discover the history and heritage of Mumbai.

Set in an expanse of 7 beautifully landscaped acres, Trident, Gurgaon has an imposing yet serene presence, a resort like ambience. It is characterized by domes, long corridors and walkways, inner courtyard, reflection pools and fountains. The hotel has 136 rooms, which include one Presidential Suite and six Executive Suites. Overlooking the garden, courtyards and refection pools, the rooms are elegantly furnished and appointed with modern conveniences. The wellness, recreation and spa facilities are designed to help you unwind and relax. From a quick swim in the outdoor pool, which is heated during winter, to a leisurely spa therapy get your daily dose of exercise at our 24-hour fitness centre.

Now that the spas are operation try the Trident Signature therapy; for 75 minutes, relax your mind, body and senses with the signature massage. Applying rhythmic soothing and deep long strokes, excellent for releasing muscular tension, relieving deep seated stress which helps you sleep soundly.

The City of Nizams, Hyderabad blends the best of the old and the new, the traditional and the modern. It is a city where sleek skyscrapers and luxury hotels share space with heritage monuments and an eclectic mix of communities ensures a vibrant culture. Once a centre of diamond and pearl trade, it is still referred to as the 'City of Pearls'.. Paying tribute to this pulsating new metropolis is the stylish and contemporary Trident, Hyderabad. Located in the centre of the HITEC City and close to the Special Economic Zone, it is also well connected to the famous sightseeing destinations, shopping and entertainment hubs of the city. The hotel blends the natural elements of height, light and space into its design. The 323 guest rooms and suites, starting at a spacious 440 square feet, are amongst the largest accommodations in Hyderabad.

Trident staycations unravel the perfect recipe for a memorable holiday. Get away in style, in the heart of the city. Step into relaxing environs for a few days and unwind in comfortable and hygienic accommodation, relish Indian and international fine dining and get spoilt with warm and sincere service. The offer includes daily breakfast, 25 percent off on food and beverages and more. The offer is valid for stays until March 31, 2021.

