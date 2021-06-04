Steady dip in active Covid-19 cases, less than 2 lakh daily cases: Govt

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that country has been witnessing a steady dip in active cases of Covid-19 with less than two lakh cased being reported daily since May 28 and an almost 68 per cent dip in cases since the highest reported peak on May 7.



Addressing a press briefing here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases and that 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases.

"If we analyze data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68 per cent decline in daily cases. 66 per cent of new cases are coming effectively from five States and rest 33 per cent are coming from 31 States/UTs which indicates that we are able to control the virus locally."

Ministry also informed that 29 states were reporting less than 5,000 cases daily, which it said indicated a control of overall infection spread.

"29 states are reporting less than 5,000 cases daily, which indicates that we have also controlled overall infection spread. There has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases, 257 districts are reporting more than 100 daily cases while 377 districts reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity currently," said Agarwal.

"There has been a consistent increase in recovery rate, currently at 93.1 per cent. There is also a decline in active cases from the last month. Where on May 10, 37 lakh active cases were recorded, it has declined to 16.35 lakh," he added.

Briefing about vaccination coverage in the country, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said, "As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine

"Over 60 per cent elderly population has received at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine," he added. (ANI)