Telangana is one of the tiger range states in the country with a population of 26 tigers as per All India Tiger Estimation 2018.

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Recent trends show a steady increase in number of tigers in Telangana, the state Forest Department said on the International Tiger Day on Thursday.

Recent trends, as seen from tiger monitoring through camera traps and collection of evidence, show a steady increase in tiger numbers.

The Forest Department undertook various activities on Thursday in protected areas including tiger reserves and zoological parks to create awareness among the people for tiger conservation

A rally was conducted at the range level involving field staff, animal trackers, protection watchers, youth from local communities, and NGOs.

Interactive sessions were organised by the officers at division level attended by NGOs, nature lovers, and wildlife enthusiasts wherein suggestions were received for strengthening of protection and improvement of habitat.

Virtual drawing and painting competitions were conducted at the zoological parks in the state with the theme "Tiger at the top of food chain" and a nature trek of 2 to 5 km was conducted in protected areas to create interest in conservation efforts.

Participants were shown result of habitat improvement like creation of natural grasslands and water sources.

--IANS

ms/vd