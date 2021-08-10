Steel Minister reviews CPSEs' pending environment clearance issues

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Tuesday reviewed the Environment Clearance (EC) and Forest Clearance (FC) issues of CPSEs under his ministry pending with the Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Ministry and state governments.

The issues pertaining of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), the Orissa Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, (OMDC), the Manganese Ore (India) Ltd (MOIL), and the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) were deliberated in detail.