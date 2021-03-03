Step father, relatives throw children in canal, held

According to the police, the bodies of two children, 6-year-old Tohida Khatoon and 1-year-old Ankur were recovered from a Merut Canal in UP after two days search operation on Wednesday.

Gurugram, March 4 (IANS) A step father, reportedly facing severe financial problems and a domestic dispute, threw his children and wife into a canal in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on February 27 resulting in the deaths of two children while his wife was saved by passersby, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman Saira alias Rajni stated in her police complaint that she had married Sonu, who is a resident of Bhangrola village in Gurugram after a death of her first husband. She had two children from her first marriage.

The woman alleged in her complaint that her husband Sonu, his brother Pradeep, Sachin and mother-in-law Ravita used to beat and taunt her due to her children.

"Late night of February 27 her husband and family members had trashed the woman and held hostage in a car and travel towards UP via Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and somewhere in UP they thew her along with her children into a canal and fled. But she was saved by a passerby after her screaming while her children drown into the canal," the woman told the police.

Thereafter, somehow the woman managed to reach in Gurugram on Tuesday and reported the matter to the police.

The man sed to work as a delivery boy and was also facing some financial problems. The accused and his family dislike her kids, the woman told the police said.

"Following a woman's complaint we had registered a case of kidnapping but later a police team reached in Uttar Pradesh and after two days search we managed to recover the children body into canal and we added the section of muder in the FIR. We have arrested all the culprits they will be produced before a local court on Thursday," Krishan Kant, station house officer (SHO) of Kheri Daula police station in Gurugram told IANS.

