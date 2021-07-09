Step up whole genome sequencing, directs Punjab CM

Chandigarh, July 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked authorities to step up whole genome sequencing to expeditiously identify cases of new Covid variants and to fast track the project for execution of the pact with the ICMR for Regional Institute of Virology in Mohali.

Though no fresh cases of Delta Plus variant, apart from two reported earlier based on May sampling, had been identified in the state, he directed that the whole genome sequencing lab at the Government Medical College in Patiala must become functional this month.