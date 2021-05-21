Steps being taken to prevent Kashmiri boys from joining militancy: IGP

"Our motive is not only to kill a militant, but to end militancy as well to secure the environment for the people of Kashmir. I will go to the field with a message to our men on ground that they must continue their great work and their contribution towards making the atmosphere more peaceful in the time ahead".

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir), told reporters at the district police lines in Srinagar on the occasion of the national anti-terrorism day, "Today we take a pledge to condemn all forms of violence, militancy and its related activities.

Asked about the local recruitment into militant ranks, the IGP said local boys joining militancy is a matter of concern and many steps have been taken to plug it.

"We delay encounters by two to three hours only to allow the local boys to surrender. There is need for more hard work and effort to keep local boys away from militancy. A vast network of overground workers (OGWs) of militants has already been busted.

"Motivators who lure boys to join militancy are being tracked.

"Due to the second wave of COVID many steps taken by police to bring youth into the mainstream like sports, cultural events and other programmmes have been out on hold for the time being," IGP said.

