Steps taken by TN Govt would safeguard interests of both states, Stalin to Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that the steps taken by his government regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam issue would safeguard the interests of both states.



Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in support of the demand for the construction of a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

In the letter, Satheesan said, "The existing dam at Mullaperiyar has filled up to the brim due to unprecedented rainfall this month, causing safety concerns."

Dam authorities in Kerala are taking cognizance of the situation arising out of the torrential rainfall. Shutters of several dams have been opened to prevent them from overflowing.

According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

