'Steps taken to ensure fertiliser availability in Kharif 2021'

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said that companies have been advised to continue with the movement of fertilisers so as to achieve the desired level of pre-positioning before the peak phase of Kharif season.

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that adequate steps have been taken to ensure availability of fertilisers across the country during Kharif 2021-22 season as it was during the rabi season.

The manufacturers and the importers have given an assurance with regard to achieving the target of indigenous production and imports of fertilisers.

On the issue of price revision of complex fertilisers by IFFCO, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda had a discussion with senior officials of the department of fertilisers and IFFCO representative on Thursday and the company was suitably advised to ensure that the existing stock of DAP and complex fertilisers are sold on the old prices to the farmers, the Ministry said in a statement.

The same was confirmed by IFFCO that they will be selling nearly 11.26 LMT available stock of DAP/Complex fertilizers on the older rates, it added.

Further, a meeting was again convened under the chairpersonship of Secretary (Fertilisers) on Friday wherein the availability scenario was reviewed specifically with regard to P&K fertilisers.

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) presented an analysis wherein it was highlighted that with the given level of inventory already placed in the states is sufficient to meet the requirement of next three months for various fertilisers and the government is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers in the interest of farmers, the Ministry added.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) assessed the requirement of various fertilisers in consultation with states and UTs for the Kharif season and conveyed it to Department of Fertilisers (DoF).

The DoF, in consultation with the manufacturers of various fertilisers has finalised the target indigenous production and the same is being monitored closely.

To bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of urea, the imports are being planned timely and adequately, said the Ministry.

In case of P&K fertilisers, the imports come under OGL (Open and General Licences), wherein the fertiliser companies are free to import the quantities or raw material based on their commercial considerations.

--IANS

