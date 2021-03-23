Steps to be intensified to check infiltration: Rajnath

Addressing election rallies in Lumding and Hojai in northern Assam, Singh said that infiltration is not only a security threat, but it also jeopardises the economy and social stability.

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that efforts would be further intensified to check infiltration from across the border even as electronic surveillance along the India-Bangladsh border in Assam has started to stop influx from the neighbouring country.

He said the BJP governments in Assam and Tripura in association with the Centre have taken several steps to check infiltration, and more stringent steps would be taken to stop the influx of people from across the border after the party comes to power in West Bengal.

"The infiltration problem from Bangladesh through these three states would be solved permanently," he said.

Referring to the India-China standoff, the Defence Minister said that the country is proud of the courage and spirit shown by the soldiers in protecting India's boundaries.

"India has now emerged as one of the strong countries in the world. None can dare to cast an evil eye on us anymore," he said.

Elaborating the steps taken by the Centre and state government to protect the cultural traditions and languages of Assam, the former BJP national President said: "Our intention is clear and transparent. We have conferred the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika, which the Congress government failed to do."

Singh also said that intentional propagandas are being carried out about the BJP's role in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We have cleared our stand on both CAA and NRC. Our leaders have on a number of occasions explained our party's stand on both the issues," the veteran BJP leader said.

Singh said that in the BJP manifesto, the party has announced that two lakh government jobs would be provided while eight lakh private jobs would also be created. "Houses would be provided to all by next year, electricity and water connections would also be given to every household," he said.

--IANS

sc/arm