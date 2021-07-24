STF busts International Cyber Fraud, 2 held in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), July 24 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly selling fake anti-virus online by the Special Task Force, Uttarakhand today.



"Eight laptops, electronic gadgets, hi-tech tools, software were used, to bypass the security of Google Company, software purchased from the dark web was used," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF Ajay Singh told ANI.

Singh further informed that the mastermind of the cyber fraud was arrested.

"He used to earn around Rs 10 to 15 lakhs per month and also owned several cars," he said.

For the past few days, the Special Task Force Uttarakhand was tracking the use of software and electronic tools. (ANI)

