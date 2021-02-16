STF detains man in Bihar in connection with Jammu terror module

Malik was arrested on the information given by the state CID on February 7. During interrogation, he revealed about receiving seven pistols, magazines and explosives through a handler based in Chapra district in Bihar.

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar police has intercepted a person from Chapra district in connection with a terror module busted by Jammu police on February 7 after they arrested one Hidaitullah Malik, an alleged terrorist.

Malik is said to be running a terror module in Jammu region, planning to repeat a Pulwama like terror attack.

The investigation revealed that Malik had a handler named Sohail, a native of Jammu who was arrested from a Jammu bus stand on February 8. Sohail had a contact named Quaji from Jammu who was studying in Mohali near Chandigarh. He came in contact with Mustaq, a native of Bahuara village in Chapra district. Mustaq is also studying in the same educational institute in Mohali.

Police sources said that the weapons could be sent to Jammu through Mustaq's brother Javed, who lives in Bahuara village.

"We are currently quizzing Mustaq to ascertain his alleged link with a terror module and also find out the sources from where he and his brother reportedly obtained the weapons. We are suspecting that the weapons recovered from Malik were made in Munger," an official said, requesting anonymity.

