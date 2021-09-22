STF Kolkata arrests one for illegal telecom installation at his residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata on Tuesday arrested one person for illegal telecom installation at his residence at Swinhoe lane of Kasba Police Station area, said a press release by Special Task Force.



Three actively running sim boxes of a total of 512 slots and containing 73 active SIMS, one CPU,3 routers,1 media converter, two mobile phones, one pen drive were seized during a raid by the Special Task Force, added the press release.

The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Gupta (35), as per the statement.

On Tuesday, Special Task Force Kolkata police received information that an illegal telecom installation illegally terminates the ISD/VOIP calls and bypasses the legal international gateways of the domestic operators at Swinhoe lane of Kasba Police Station area, stated the press release.

The department of telecom was informed and the raid was conducted. (ANI)

