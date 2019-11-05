Stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries to remain closed till Nov 8, orders Noida administration

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In view of the abysmal quality of air in the Delhi-NCR region, hot mix plants, stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries will remain closed till November 8 in some districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar.



"Hot mix plants, stone crusher to be closed till Nov 8 in all NCR districts. All coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro residue to remain closed," BN Singh, District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddha Nagar said in an order.

According to the order, in Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to PNG will remain closed till November 8.

"Cracker burning is completely banned for this entire winter period," the DM added.

The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

