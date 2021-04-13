Stone pelting stage managed by desperate Naidu: YSRCP

Tirupati, April 13 (IANS) Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the stone pelting incident was stage-managed by a desperate Nara Chandrababu Naidu to grab public attention. Reddy claimed that Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) defeat is imminent in the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

"The stage-managed show by Chandrababu shows how desperate he is to grab public attention as defeat is staring at TDP in the bypoll," claimed Reddy after the stone pelting controversy on Monday night.

He claimed that if a stone was really thrown at Naidu, it would have come from some direction, injuring someone but things were not so.

"The incident so happened that the stone seems to have landed at the fag end of his speech in which he (Naidu) levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister," claimed Reddy.

The minister claimed that Naidu allegedly resorted to theatrics, abusive language, staged sit-in and making statements that he would complain to the district superintendent of police as well as meeting the Governor on Tuesday.

"The sequence of events show that it was stage managed and we will also ask the police to inquire into the incident and book the guilty," said Reddy.

He said this incident was 'created' to attribute motives to the ruling YSRCP and allegedly being executed to salvage TDP from slipping into oblivion.

The Panchayat Raj Minister urged the police to conduct a thorough probe and take action against those responsible.

However, he claimed that if the incident was found to be stage managed by the TDP, action would be taken against the TDP leadership.

"There is no need for us to pelt stones as TDP is fast fading," claimed the minister.

TDP leaders alleged that stones were pelted on Naidu while he was campaigning for the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll and accused YSRCP leaders for allegedly being behind it.

The incident occurred on Monday night, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition party leaders.

Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll will be held on April 17.

--IANS

sth/skp/