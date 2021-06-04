Stones pelted at CRPF vehicle heading for COVID duties in J-K's Kralpora

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday fired two to three shots in air to disperse some miscreants who pelted stones at their vehicle near Kralpora area of Chadooora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, informed the Kashmir police.



According to the police, the troopers were going for COVID-19 deployment duties when they were pelted with stones in the area.

No damage or injuries was reported in the incident, said the police.

"Some miscreants pelted stones upon CRPF vehicle early morning who were going for covid deployment duties near Kralpora Chadoora. To disperse miscreants, 2/3 shots were fired in air by troops. No damage or injuries is reported," read a statement issued by the police today. (ANI)

