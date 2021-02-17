Stop 'fuel loot': Cong on rising petrol, diesel prices

He said in a tweet: "Petrol-Diesel rise for the 9th consecutive day. Modi Govt seeks to recover Rs 2,00,000 CRORE in FY 21 alone.

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) After calling the rising fuel prices as "Modi tax", the Congress on Wednesday again attacked the Centre, terming it as 'fuel loot'.

"Daily increase is happening owing to 'Modi Tax' of Rs 23.78/litre (Petrol) & Rs 28.37/litre (Diesel) hike in last 6 years."

The Congress has been demanding the withdrawal of taxes on petrol and diesel that the Centre has imposed over the last 6.8 years. "This in itself will reduce petrol price to Rs 61.92 per litre and diesel price to Rs 47.51 per litre. Every common Indian deserves this relief immediately," the party said earlier.

"In the last 6.8 years, the government has earned over Rs 20 lakh crore by imposing additional excise duty on petrol and diesel. In May 2014, the international crude oil price was $108 per barrel and petrol was selling at Rs 71.51 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was selling at Rs 57.28 per litre in Delhi.

"The international crude oil price as on February 1 was $54.41 per barrel and yet as of today, the price of petrol is Rs 89.29 per litre in Delhi whereas diesel is selling at Rs 79.70 per litre. Over the last six years, the additional excise burden -- Modi Tax -- on the common consumer has been increased by Rs 23.78 per litre on petrol and by Rs 28.37 per litre on diesel -- 820 per cent on diesel and 258 per cent on petrol," said the Congress statement on Tuesday.

