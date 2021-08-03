Stop politics over Mekedatu Dam project, says CN Ashwathnarayan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday said that politics over the Mekedatu Dam project should be stopped as the law of the land has taken its own course.



Speaking to ANI, Ashwathnarayan said, "Mekedatu is a crucial project. The current government is committed to executing the project. We are going for complete utilisation of water allocated to the state of Karnataka. Monitoring and abatement of sharing are happening. Where is the confusion?"

"We need to stop politics and be progressive. The law of the land has taken its own course and taking things into our hands is not advisable. Our previous Chief Minister wanted to take Stalin into confidence but he did not respond," he added.

This comes after BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka units have locked horns over the issue of building a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery.

Tamil Nadu Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has announced a protest fast on August 5 against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam.

Earlier on July 31, Basavaraj Bommai on his two-day visit to Delhi met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to approve the Mekedatu scheme and declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra schemes as national projects.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the center of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

