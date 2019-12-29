Stop us if you can on giving citizenship under CAA: Anil Vij dares Opposition

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday dared Opposition to stop the central government, if they can, from giving citizenship to religious minorities under Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

"This (CAA) is a central law. After it was passed by Parliament, it will be implemented across the country now. We will set up camps for them and will give them citizenship. Stop us if you can," Vij said in a public gathering here.



Opposition and various organisations have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by Parliament in the winter session.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

