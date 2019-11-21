Stop using Google Translate for film synopsis: IFFI jury member

Panaji, Nov 21 (IANS) Harish Bhimani, a popular voice-over artist and member of the jury for the Indian Panorama section at the 50th International Film Festival of India, on Thursday, asked the organisers of the event to stop relying on Google Translate software to translate synopses of films.

"The Directorate of Film Festivals should make sure to give good synopsis to the jury. I agree that English is not our language, but there are lots of professionals for the job. Some synopsis were not making sense. I want to tell them don't rely entirely on Google Translate," Bhimani told a press conference held on the sidelines of the film festival, which kicked off on Wednesday.

The festival is jointly organised by the DFF, which functions under the aegis of the Union Information Ministry and the Goa government-run Entertainment Society of Goa. Twenty six feature films and 15 non feature films will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India. The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia's largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries will be screened for the more than 7,000 odd strong contingent of delegates. maya/adr/bc