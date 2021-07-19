Stopped from attending Parliament, Revanth complains to Speaker

The Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri has written to the Speaker that Telangana Police at the instance of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP obstructed him from discharge of his duties as a Parliamentarian to attend Parliament and voice out the people's concerns.

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS) Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Monday complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that police prevented him from attending Parliament session by placing him under house arrest.

Revanth Reddy said he had decided to raise in Parliament the issue relating to the state government selling government land at throwaway prices to their relatives and ruling party functionaries.

"Despite the fact that I have to attend the Parliament Session which scheduled from today and repeated requests to the officials concerned, the Telangana State Police at the instance of the chief minister, chief secretary, DGP have obstructed my discharge of duties as Parliamentarian to attend the Parliament and voice out the people's concerns," the MP wrote.

"I was prevented from attending Parliament which offends the parliamentary privileges during the progress of the session, permission of the Hon'ble Speaker is absolutely necessary to arrest the parliamentarian, particularly when it is a political arrest," Revant Reddy added.

The MP sought the Speaker's intervention to enable him to attend Parliament and proceed against authorities mentioned by him for violation of parliamentary privileges.

Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad early Monday by the police. According to police, this was done to prevent him from staging a protest in the Kokapet area where the state government last week auctioned government lands.

Alleging Rs 1,000 crore scam in e-auction, Revanth Reddy has demanded fresh auction of the lands in a transparent manner through 'Swiss Challenge'.

