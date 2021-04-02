  1. Sify.com
  4. Stopped from playing video games, teenager dies by suicide in UP's Noida

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021, 08:30:07hrs
Elamaran G, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). (ANI)

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games.

The body has been sent for postmortem.
"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," said Elamaran G, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).
"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for postmortem," ADCP added.
Police are waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

