Storage major WD expands smart video surveillance solution

The WD Purple Pro HDD in 4TB is priced at Rs 8,999 and 8TB at Rs 25,999 and is available in capacities up to 18TB.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Storage solutions major Western Digital on Wednesday expanded the WD Purple family with the launch of 'Purple Pro HDD' for a new generation of advanced AI-enabled recorders and back-end servers.

"With the addition of WD Purple Pro product line, our WD Purple portfolio of smart video storage products are well positioned to harness the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence," Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

"Unlike the traditional CCTV cameras, smart CCTV cameras today capture and transfers multiple video streams for AI based real time and batch analytics. Our WD Purple Pro HDDs with All frames AI tech has the capability to handle intense workload and enable users to derive deep insights," Chelliah added.

WD Purple Pro hard drive benefits include high performance and workload capability, supporting up to 550TB a year workload rating, provides for the additional demands of AI functionality, including pattern matching and object/event recognition, while writing a multitude of video streams.

High reliability and capacity solutions help retain and feed thousands of hours of training video to enable effective deep-learning and AI algorithm development. Capacities range from 8TB to 18TB with a five-year limited warranty.

The worldwide video surveillance camera market is estimated to grow to $44 billion by 2025, up from $23.6 billion in 2019, according to market research firm IDC.

Emerging smart video architectures that capture, store and analyze massive amounts of video data and perform heavy deep-learning video analytics, are putting an unprecedented level of stress on storage subsystems.

The new WD Purple Pro line is designed to handle these workloads with optimised storage performance, capacity, workload capability and reliability for a myriad of devices, including AI-enabled network video recorders (NVRs), video analytics servers, storage arrays and storage/server solutions, including those that perform deep-learning analytics, the company said.

--IANS

vc/na