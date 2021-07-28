Stories of heroism and selflessness are eternal

The limited-edition cans are in rich hues of blue and gold featuring the iconic 'Yeh Dil Maange More' slogan which was immortalized by Capt. Vikram Batra. The valiant soldier had chosen this slogan to signify his mission's success and with this latest tribute, the brand commemorates Capt. Batra and his team eternalized the brand tagline and cemented it in Indian history.

The limited-edition cans also feature a QR code, through which consumers will be able to view the heartwarming tribute to Capt. Vikram Batra. The powerful ode is narrated by Vishal Batra, the Kargil martyr's identical twin brother. Through the video, Vishal Batra reminisces his life with his brother and his tale of heroism. The ode also captures milestones from Capt. Batra's life -- right from his early days of Passing Out Parade to the headlines he created by capturing Point 4875, a peak now immortalised in his memory as the Batra Top.

Speaking about the tribute, Vishal Batra said, "22 years ago, Vikram's powerful voice rang out over a radio and inspired patriotism in Indians of all ages as he said 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. Today, ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I am both, proud and grateful that Pepsi is taking the story of his selflessness and courage across the country. It was an emotional experience for me to record the ode which is dedicated to my twin brother as it brought back many fond memories of him. I am hopeful that the story of his valour will inspire millions of Indians and remind them of the sacrifices by the brave souls who are on the border so that we can feel safe back home."

PepsiCo India Spokesperson added, "'Yeh Dil Maange More', a phrase that has always been synonymous with Pepsi, took on a new meaning when Capt. Batra adopted the line as his rallying cry. We are proud to honour the valour and selflessness of Capt. Batra and many other soldiers like him through the new limited-edition cans and a special heartfelt video. This Kargil Vijay Diwas, we are remembering all those brave heroes and salute their indomitable spirit and resilience."

The limited-edition cans are all set to be available in select e-commerce channels in August, which also marks the 74th year of India's independence.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

