Stormy start to Maha special Assembly session

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Amid a ruckus by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced himself and his six-member cabinet to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, here on Saturday afternoon.

BJP members, led by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, argued that the two-day special session was in violation of norms.

However, the pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil rejected the contentions saying the special session was as per the directives of Governor B.S. Koshyari.

The special session will see a floor test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray, and later there will be an election for the post of the Speaker. The BJP has nominated Kisan S. Kathore as its candidate against the MVA nominee and Congress legislator Nana F. Patole for the post of Speaker. qn/prs