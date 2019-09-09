Strategic partnership with France key pillar of India's foreign policy: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday described India-France Strategic Partnership as a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy and said that the two countries could be harbingers of peace and stability amid the present "uncertain times".

Taking to Twitter after meeting a parliamentary delegation from France, led by chairperson of Economic Affairs Committee Sophie Primas, he said, "In democratic countries like #India and #France, the importance and utility of #Parliament have increased over the years which is healthy for any democracy."He said, "India-France Strategic Partnership is very important for India and a key pillar of our foreign policy."Naidu noted that India values its partnership with France in various fields, including defence cooperation, maritime security, counter-terrorism, space cooperation, economic partnership and developmental projects."Given the uncertain times we live in, India and France can be harbingers of peace and stability. We value our partnership with France on defence cooperation, maritime security, counter-terrorism, space cooperation, economic partnership and developmental projects," he added. (ANI)