Strategic ties between Indian, US navies increased in past few years: Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh on Sunday hosted Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) of United States, Adm Mike Gilday, amid the US Navy chief's five days visit to India.



The Chief of naval staff said that strategic partnership and engagement between Indian and US navies have seen increased vibrancy in past few years.

"'An honour and privilege to host @USNavyCNO. Strategic partnership and engagement between our navies has seen increased vibrancy in past few years. I am confident that our interactions will pave way for focused outcomes, taking our relationship on an even higher trajectory' Adm Karambir Singh CNS," Navy tweeted.

On Friday, US Navy chief Mike Gilday had reaffirmed the strong strategic relationship between India and United States.

"Make no mistake, the @indiannavy is one of our closest strategic partners, and our relationship is a stronghold of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific," US Navy CNO tweeted on Friday.

During his visit to Mumbai, Gilday also met with Vice Adm. Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, where they discussed areas for mutual cooperation and reaffirmed the growing level of naval collaboration and partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

