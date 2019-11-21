Strategy on govt formation will be clear after Nov 22 party meeting: Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Thursday said that the strategy for government formation would be made clear after the party meeting on November 22.

"We are holding a meeting on November 22. After the meeting, the next strategy will be decided. It is a time-taking decision but the deliberations are being held on how to advance in the future," Sattar told ANI.

"After forming the government the responsibility given to everybody will be fulfilled. Uddhav ji always takes his members in confidence," he added.Sattar went on to say that the farmers in the state were in bad condition, there was no employment and there are were many other issues that needed to be resolved."Our main aim is to waive the loan of the farmers, provide them with free electricity and water," he added.Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that NCP, Congress, and his party would form government in Maharashtra before December 1 and once again asserted that the chief minister would be from Shiv Sena.Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the chief minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.The Governor then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)