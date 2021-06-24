'Stray Kids' to become ambassador of Korean Pavilion at Dubai EXPO

Seoul [South Korea], June 24 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group 'Stray Kids' was named as an ambassador of the Korean Pavilion at Dubai EXPO, which will be held in October 2021.



Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and KOTRA announced on June 23 that they have delivered a letter of appointment as the ambassador to Stray Kids. Stray Kids, who debuted four years ago, was awarded 11 Rookie of the Year Prizes in various awards, and has 34 million followers on their SNS.

Stray Kids will play a role to inform Korean culture and Korean Pavilion at Dubai EXPO.

Dubai EXPO will be held for six months from coming October 1 to March 31 2022, under the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'. It is a registered exhibition which is held for the first time in Middle East, and 192 countries will participate.

Korean Pavilion is the 5th largest exhibition. With the theme of 'Smart Korea, the infinite world that Korea gives', it will display Korean advanced ICT technology exhibitions and performances. (ANI/Global Economic)

