Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabla' gets all praise

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) The most awaited and new rendition of popular song 'Muqabla' is out. The king of Dance Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor burn the dance floor in the Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabla'.

The original song was composed by A.R. Rahman. The new 'Muqabla' has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

As far as the track is concerned, it takes you back to the 90s. After the song was released, Twitterati poured in their reactions on the platform and cherished their superstar's look and Prabhu Deva's amazing dance moves.

Rahman tweeted about the new song and wrote, "Watch #Muqabla ft. @PDdancing out now!a@Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @itsBhushanKumar @tanishkbagchi #StreetDancer3D." Praising Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Thanks brother Prabhu sir is magic to watch yaar #Muqabla Acheers #StreetDancer3D." A fan gushed, "Finally, the much-awaited song #Muqabla is out now! This song is so catchy and the choreography is outstanding. But wish I could get more of Varun...Uff his moves." Another wrote, "Peppy beats, good choreography, VD Shraddha and Prabhu sir..... This is what I expected from the song #Muqabla #StreetDancer3D." "Just watched the song #Muqabla...@PDdancing... Sir you are truly a rockstar.. what steps and your moves are so quick and flexible... outstanding, really really love your Dancing", added another. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after 'ABCD 2', which was helmed by Remo. saurav/prs