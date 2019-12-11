Street justice, justice served, or neither?

The Cyberabad police encounter that killed the four accused in the rape and murder of the vet has raised many questions about street justice. Opinion is divided, with one group believing the family of the victim has got closure and therefore justice, and another group believing it was an extrajudicial killing.

I find myself in a bind. I know I should have been angry that the four men conveniently died in an encounter before “due process” was set in motion, and that the police were miraculously unscathed in a scuffle that was termed “self-defence”.

But my first, instinctive reaction was relief. I was glad four people capable of such brutality have been wiped off the face of the earth. And try as I might, I’m not able to blame the police or wish things had worked out differently for the four.

Because the first things that come to mind are the numerous instances when accused, and even convicts, have made a mockery of the notion of justice.

I think of Dhasvanth, who raped and killed a 7-year-old neighbour, got out on bail, killed his own mother when he was on bail, and fled with her jewellery.

I think of the juvenile in the Delhi bus rape case, who was said to be the most perverse of the attackers, but got away with a new identity and new life, complete with Rs. 10,000 and a sewing machine. I think of all the people who might have daily conversations with someone who is almost certainly a sociopath and psychopath, with no idea who their interlocutor has been in a “past” life, a life in which he got away with murder. The government’s solution to the bad press was a hastily enacted Juvenile Justice Act, which allows suspects in heinous offences to be tried as adults.

I think of the other convict in the same case who is currently hoping to get clemency.

I think of my reaction – again, relief – when yet another convict died in prison.

I think of all the “godmen” who have been accused of rape and gone unpunished. Apparently, as long as one is carrying the word of god, one doesn’t even need a passport for international travel.

I think of the Unnao rape victim, who is now the Unnao murder victim. I think of the five men – including the two accused in the rape, who were out on bail – who accosted her when she was on her way to a court hearing for the case, dragged her outside the village, poured petrol on her, burnt her alive, and watched as she ran for help. As if the trauma of the rape and the exhaustion of seeking justice were not enough, she died in the most painful possible way, forty hours after the ordeal began.

The identity of each person who set her on fire is known. And now, we must wait for the wheels of justice to turn slowly.

The mother of the Delhi bus rape victim has lauded the Cyberabad police, and the father of the Unnao victim wants the five people who killed his daughter to be “chased and gunned down”.

I know the solution should not be an encounter.

But I wonder what kind of system of justice allows dangerous criminals, people who have been accused of the most horrific crimes, to get out on bail, threaten the victims, murder others, or murder the victims themselves. What kind of system allows a brute to get away with a new identity because he was a little short of his eighteenth birthday?

We don’t have a sex-offender registry, and that comes with its own challenges because the “offence” could be of varying degrees.

We don’t have any way of being able to certify someone as a psychopath or dangerously insane and keep him or her away from the public.

We don’t even have a life sentence that actually lasts for life.

While the political debate rages on about whether capital punishment should be prevalent in a democracy, whether encounters between the police and accused who are not yet convicted counts as street justice, and whether brutes are capable of reform, the one thing that is absolutely clear is that the system needs overhaul.

A family that has lost someone to the cruelty of others will never get justice, simply because they will never get that person back.

A person who has been attacked will never get justice, because nothing can undo the ordeal the victim suffered.

No one seeks to be a “braveheart”, and the persistent use of the pseudonym “Nirbhaya” despite her family saying they would prefer her given name to be used only distorts the truth of what happened; it even stigmatises the victim of the crime.

The closest one can get to justice is for the events to stay in public memory, and for the law to ensure the perpetrators are never given the chance to repeat their actions.

Street justice ought not to be the way to do it. And the system doesn’t seem to have other provisions.

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com