Strengthen measures to prevent vector-borne diseases, states told

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states and UTs, emphasised the acceleration of activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, the spread of viral and dengue fever across the country has come as a new concern, and the Union Health Ministry on Monday asked the states and UTs to strengthen the measures for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

As it is the post-monsoon season, other viral illnesses are also on the rise along with fear of Covid infection.

Along with Covid infection which has badly affected it, Kerala has, so far, reported 68 cases of the Nipah virus. The neigbouring states are on alert and keeping a watch on those coming from Kerala.

A total of 578 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad so far, along with a few cases of malaria, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis.

Delhi and Maharashtra are also fighting the viral fever along with ongoing pandemic.

The cases are likely to start reducing after temperature dips in October.

--IANS

avr/vd