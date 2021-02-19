Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 19 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state.



"We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharashtra. If the wave increases in Maharashtra, then we will also have to become strict as far as Goa as a state is concerned," Rane told reporters after a meeting with CM Pramod Sawant at the latter's official residence in Panaji.

However, Rane has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in Goa.

He further added that the Goa government would be closely monitoring the situation in Maharashtra for the next few days. (ANI)

