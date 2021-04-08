Strict surveillance, drones on strategic locations to be in place for Amarnath Yatra 2021

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Several security measures including drones at strategic locations, strict surveillance along with CCTVs will be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2021.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday chaired a security meeting with the senior officers of Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal Districts on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He directed officers to maintain strict surveillance, select strategic locations where drones can be used and CCTVs can be installed.

Registrations for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from April 1

IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers through detailed presentations about the proposed security measures to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2021.

The presentation included various security aspects viz proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc.

"The participating officers also shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing foolproof security cover to Yatris during their forward and return journey," read the press release by the police.

Further, the role and responsibilities of all the security agencies involved in making the security-related arrangements were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the IGP Kashmir stressed on the need of adopting a proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of the yatra. The officers were directed to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on the ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas for a peaceful yatra. Vijay Kumar-IPS also directed the officers to make adequate use of modern technology for enhancing the security surveillance grid.

IGP Kashmir further directed to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social/national elements who are hell-bent towards disrupting the peaceful atmosphere and create law and order problems for their vested interests. He also directed the officers to carry out exercise and select strategic locations where drones can be used and CCTVs can be installed besides establishing round the clock nakas/cut-off points.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the officers were also directed by the IGP Kashmir to make all possible arrangements at district levels so as to meet any exigency or medical emergency on the ground.

He also emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and maintain a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and other anti-national elements and take all necessary steps under the law against them. He further advised the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness in view of the inputs received from different agencies so as to thwart the plans of terrorists to disrupt the Yatra. (ANI)