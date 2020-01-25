Strong internal security essential for development of country, says President

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Strong internal security is essential for the development of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday and noted that the government has taken several concrete steps to strengthen the internal security system.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said that every policy initiative of the Government is guided by the 'nation-first' principle and the government has launched a number of welfare campaigns."The roll-out of the GST has realised our vision of 'One country, One tax, One market'. It is being complemented by the e-NAM scheme, which is strengthening the process of creating 'one market for one nation' and will benefit farmers. There is a consistent effort by the government to ensure the overall development of each and every part of the country - be it Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, the states in the North-East or our Islands in the Indian Ocean," he said.He said in India, knowledge has always been considered more valuable than power, fame or riches and the effort is to ensure that no child or youth is denied an education."In our tradition, educational institutions are respected as temples of learning. When our land was pushed into backwardness after the long colonial rule, it was education that emerged as a path to empowerment.""Even though the development of our educational institutions commenced soon after Independence, in an environment of scarcity of resources, our achievements in the field of education have followed a remarkable trajectory," he said and added that there was a need to strive to reach global education standards by continuous reform of our educational systems.The President said India was proud of the achievements of ISRO.Referring to Tokyo Olympics later this year, he said while India has traditionally done well in a number of sports, the new generation of players and athletes has brought laurels for the nation in more and more varieties of sports in recent years."At Olympics 2020, the Indian contingent will be backed by cheers and good wishes of millions of Indians," he said.Kovind said another source of pride for our country has been our diaspora."During my visits abroad, I have observed that Indians have not only brought prosperity to their adopted lands, they have also enhanced India's image before the world community. Many of them have made great contributions in a wide variety of endeavours," he said.Lauding armed forces, paramilitary and internal security forces, he said their sacrifices to preserve the integrity and unity of country presents a saga of unparalleled courage and discipline."Our farmers, doctors and nurses, teachers who impart learning and values, scientists and engineers, alert and active youth, industrious members of our workforce, entrepreneurs contributing to our economic wealth, artists who enrich our culture, service sector professionals who have earned global appreciation, our fellow countrymen contributing in many other spheres of activity and specially our resilient daughters who have scaled new heights of achievements against odds - they all bring pride to our nation," he said.Kovind said he had the opportunity to interact with some achievers who have done commendable work in various fields and they have made immense contributions to various fields including science and innovation, sports, empowerment of Divyang persons, farming and afforestation, women and child empowerment, education, healthcare, revival of old art forms and providing food and nutrition to the needy.Citing examples he said Aarifa Jan has revived the Numdha handicrafts in Jammu and Kashmir, Ratnawali Kottapalli has been serving patients suffering from thalassemia in Telangana, Devaki Amma has developed forest wealth through her individual efforts in Kerala, Jamkhojang Misao has improved the lives of many people through his community development efforts in Manipur and Babar Ali has been providing education to underprivileged children in West Bengal since his childhood."There are a large number of voluntary organisations too who have been contributing to the project of nation-building, and complementing the initiatives of government," he said. (ANI).