Strong winds, dust storms hit large parts of Mongolia

Ulan Bator, May 2 (IANS) Strong winds and dust storms have hit large parts of Mongolia, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said on Sunday.

The strong winds and dust storms swept through southern provinces of Umnugovi and Dundgovi, western provinces such as Govi-Altai and Bayankhongor, and central areas, such as the capital city Ulan Bator and provinces of Uvurkhangai, Arkhangai and Tuv, the weather monitoring agency said in a statement.