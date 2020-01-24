Strong winds likely to improve AQI in Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) There was slight improvement in both the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi for the second day on Friday. Strong winds expected during the day would affect the air quality positively, Met said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

"There would be mainly clear sky. Strong surface wind with a speed of 20-25 kmph is likely during the day," said IMD.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on the day was 'moderate' with PM10 at 118 and PM2.5 at 56. "The high surface winds are the main factor contributing to the betterment of AQI through high ventilation," predicts SAFAR. Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons' average. rak/in