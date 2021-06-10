Strong winds of 25-35 kmph likely over northwest India

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, however, has forecast dry weather conditions over the rest of northwest India.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Strong surface winds, of the order of 25-35 kmph, are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

No large change is expected in the maximum temperature during next 48 hours and it may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter over the plains of northwest India.

Outlook for subsequent two days from 8.30 a.m. of June 13 to 8.30 a.m. of June 15 reports scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely over northwest India, except Rajasthan where it is likely to be at isolated places.

The forecast came when the mercury went past 40 degrees in the national capital on Thursday, settling at 41 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

The haze and the UV index has made it feel more sweltering though, with the IMD saying that dry weather in the city is a major contributor to the rise in temperature and the mercury is expected to further go up in coming days.

The national capital on Wednesday saw a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius maximum, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 31.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky and strong surface wind blowing at a speed of upto 20-30 kmph during the day in Delhi.

--IANS

rak/vd