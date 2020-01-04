Strongly condemn stone-pelting incident at Nankana Sahib, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday condemned the stone-pelting incident by a mob at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

"I don't have much information about it. Nankana Sahib is a sacred place for Sikhs and people of all religions have respect for it. If such an incident has occurred, all of us strongly condemn it," Azad told media.



The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

